ACC OFFICER THREATENS TO SHOOT AMOS CHANDA AFTER LATE NIGHT SEARCH AT HOME

Lusaka ~ Thur, 28 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A team of 18 Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officers who conducted a search at former State House aide Amos Chanda concluded their mission at almost midnight.

The officers, who seized K95,000 from Mr Chanda’s house, further went away with documents which included pay rolls for farm workers.

During the search, one of the officers allegedly threatened to shoot Mr Chanda for stopping him from throwing a medication box on the floor.

“18 officers from the ACC have just concluded a search of my residence and that of my sister in law and have seized the attached documents which include farm workers pay rolls, copies of my diplomatic passport and the old green passport; 2007 Stanbic bank deposit slips, letters of termination of employment for some farm workers, Lusaka City Council valuation certificate,” Mr Chanda wrote.

“And sadly one of the officers Chris Siwakwi assaulted my sister in law and threatened to pull a gun on me if did not stop preventing him from throwing the medication box on the floor. We have filed this assault complaint with their team leader.”