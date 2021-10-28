ECL APOLOGISES TO ZAMBIANS WHO ‘SOMEHOW’ FELT BETRAYED, SAYS HE’S MOVED ON WITH LIFE

Lusaka ~ Thur, 28 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former Republican president Edgar Lungu has apologized to Zambians who felt betrayed, saying he has moved on with life after losing the August 12 elections.

Speaking during the 7th memorial service for PF founder and 5th Republican president Michael Sata, Mr Lungu said he has moved on with his life after the loss because citizens “somehow” felt betrayed.

He however disclosed that he did not expect to lose because of the massive infrastructure development he spread in the country such as roads, schools and health centers.

And Mr Lungu said time has come for the leadership of the PF to take stock of their contributions and ask themselves the tough but honest questions.

“The time has come for the leadership of the Patriotic Front to take stock of ourselves and ask ourselves the tough but honest questions,” he said.

“The time has come for some of us to accept the fact that we have done our part and it is time to give way to a new generation of leaders, leaders that will build on our collective glory and take this Party even to greater heights.”