HH DIDN’T REFUSE TO VISIT CHITIMUKULU – MWEETWA

Lusaka ~ Thur, 28 Oct 2021

UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has said President Hakainde Hichilema did not refuse to visit the Chitimukulu of the Bemba as insinuated by some sectors because he merely made a stopover at Kasama Airport en route to Chinsali.

Mr Mweetwa said President Hichilema’s working visit was scheduled for Chinsali in Muchinga Province, where he went to honour freedom fighter Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, among others.

“The President did not go to Northern Province to visit, he went to Chinsali, which is in Muchinga. In Kasama, it was just the presidential jet that stopped to land because that is where the airport,” Mr Mweetwa said, according to Zambia Daily Mail.