SATA WAS A SPOKESPERSON FOR THE POOR – ECL

Lusaka ~ Thur, 28 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former Republican President Edgar Lungu says the late president Micheal Sata was a true patriot, an honest and straightforward man who was a passionate defender and steward of the poor as well as the marginalised in society.

Speaking at the seventh Memorial Ceremony of the late President, the former president said Sata was a spokesperson for poor workers who had no one to bargain for their rights and conditions of service.

President Lungu also said the latter spoke and fought for “that student” who had grades but not the money to pursue his or her dream of pursuing university education.

“President Sata was many things to different people: to some he was the tough disciplinarian fondly known as King Cobra; to others he was this gentle loving, jovial daddy, husband and granddaddy, however, regardless of the type of relation one shared with him, there is no debate that this is a man who was a true Patriot, an honest and straightforward man who was a passionate defender and steward of the poor and marginalised in society,” he said.

“He was a spokesperson for poor workers who had no one to bargain for their rights and conditions of service; he spoke and fought for that student who had grades but not the money to pursue his or her dream of pursuing university education; he fought for that poor mother selling groundnuts and tomatoes on the side walk of the road in the heat of a scorching sun and yes he spoke for that young man selling airtime on the streets.”

Lungu said the the values and principles of love , honesty, selflessness, community service and hard-work are what defined the late president “and yes these are the same values and principles that form the cornerstone of our Party, the Patriotic Front.”

He stressed that no matter what calamity or difficult that may befall Zambians, they shall hold on to the vision and spirit of “bashi Chilufya.”

The former president said PF members find comfort in their broken hearts knowing that they worked tirelessly while in Government to fulfil some of the key social and economical milestones that Sata had embarked on.

“….we built roads, bridges, airports, schools, hospitals, colleges and universities across the breadth and width of our great country, leaving no one behind. We laid a firm foundation for social and economic prosperity for all by pushing a momentous and ambitious infrastructure development agenda,” he said.

“Today, with just a tap on the screen of a phone, a farmer is able to purchase his farming inputs because he has access to a robust communication network; today a grand mother in a tiny village of Mugubudu doesn’t have to worry about the absence of a bank because she can receive money for her food from her grand daughter in Mufulira at a nearby mobile booth. Today, many of the people are connected to the national electricity grid or they have at least got access to alternative sources of energy, which is the blood line of industrialisation, job creation and poverty reduction.”