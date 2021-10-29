REAL CHANGE WON’T HAPPEN OVERNIGHT, HH TELLS ZAMBIANS

Lusaka ~ Fri, 29 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde has told Zambians that change is a process and cannot happen overnight.

President Hichilema, who is fondly called Bally by his followers, won the August 12 elections on the premise of attractive promises made, among them improving the country’s economy and creating jobs for the youths.

Ahead of the UPND’s first budget (2022) to be presented this afternoon, the Head of State posted on his Facebook page, reminding Zambians that real change to turn around the country’s economy will not take place overnight.

”Bringing about real change and turning our economy around is a process that will not happen overnight. Today’s budget will show financial responsibility and sow the seeds of prosperity. This will secure livelihoods and support our future generations. It’s time to rebuild our country,” President Hichilema stated.