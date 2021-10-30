3 DIE IN FATAL GREAT NORTH ROAD ACCIDENT

Lusaka ~ Sat, 30 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Three people have died in a fatal road accident that happened this afternoon in Zanimuone area on Great North Road, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has confirmed.

RTSA revealed that the fatal traffic crash along the Great North Road at Zanimuone area involved a Mercedes Benz truck and a Toyota Regius.

”Preliminary accidents findings have established that the accident happened after the driver of a Toyota Regius lost control of the motor vehicle due to a tyre burst and collided head on with the Mercedes Benz truck coming from the opposite direction. Three males adults from the Toyota Regius have have died,” RTSA stated.

“The detailed accident investigation report will be availed to the public in due course.”