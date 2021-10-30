With so much Gratitude and Appreciation I write to you today, words can’t describe how amused I am with the budget your Finance Minister just Presented today. It’s indeed a new Dawn, a fresh start and a true definition of Zambia shall proper by Moving forward with the UPND Administration.

Sir, as you might be aware I am a hard core member of the Patriotic Front who spent most of my time imagining how bad of a leader you are and how heartless you really are.. Not knowing that I was wrong, the man I thought was a Devil has actually turned out to be a savior for the Nation. A man I spent time thinking has no heart for the Zambian owing to the Stories The nation heard about him from people like Hon Edith Nawakwi, has today turned out to be a true Patriot and a champion Of leadership through his Amazing policies that seek to benefit the entire Country..

The budget speaks to many people especially the increment in CDF allocations which has left me speechless, I know people like Bowman Lusambo won’t say thank you openly but just know that deep down there hearts they are bursting with Joy and silent praises for you Mr President.. indeed you have proven to be a Man that has suffered before by putting the interest of every Zambian first, your Budget truly seeks to uplift the living standards of many and not just UPND supporters. To My fellow Youths, let us Support the Government of Double H. Time for politics is over, time to be used by selfish politicians is long gone. Now it’s time to Help our Country Develop because Bally has thrown Money in all Corners!! Thanks

Writes PF diehard cadre Chomba Kaoma!