PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN APPOINTS ZAMBIAN TO HEAD USAID AFRICA

US President Joe Biden has appointed Dr. Moonde Muyangwa to head USAID Africa.

She is an expert on conflict resolution and peacebuilding in Africa, democracy and governance, gender, US foreign policy, and the African Union.

She currently serves as the director of the Africa Program at the Woodrow Wilson Center where she leads programs designed to analyze and offer effective, practical solutions to Africa’s most pressing current and future issues.