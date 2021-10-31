3 BODIES FROM ZANIMUONE ACCIDENT STILL UNIDENTIFIED – POLICE

Lusaka ~ Sun, 31 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The bodies of the three people who died in a fatal accident in Lusaka’s Zanimuone area yesterday are yet to be identified, police say.

The three that included the driver met their fate when the vehicle they were in collided with a truck.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the accident occurred around 16:00 hours yesterday opposite Goodsman hardware in Zanimuone area along the Great North Road in Lusaka.

He said the truck and trailer registration number AJB 7699 had its Horse extensively damaged and later caught fire. The Toyota bus was burnt to ashes.

Mr Hamoonga said the truck was being driven by Francis Kapeteka , aged 45 of Chililabombwe, who sustained minor injuries.

“The three bodies of the occupants of the Noah remain unidentified and have been deposited in UTH mortuary,” he stated.