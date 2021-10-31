CHINGOLA MAN NABBED FOR STEALING ZESCO CABLES

Chingola ~ Sun, 31 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A man of Chingola has been arrested for stealing Zesco cables and conductors.

ZESCO Spokesperson Henry Kapata has confirmed the development and disclosed that the vandalism took place on Saturday in Chikola township in Chingola.

“A man aged 43 of Chikola in Chingola, Copperbelt Province has been arrested by ZESCO Security after he was found stealing duplex conductor. He later on lead the police where a number of suspected ZESCO cables and conductors were recovered,” Mr Kapata said, adding that the suspect will appear in court soon.