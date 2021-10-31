LAFARGE SLASHES CEMENT PRICES

Lusaka ~ Sun, 31 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lafarge Cement Plc has announced a reduction in cement prices by between 5 per cent and 15 per cent.

In a statement issued today, the price reduction is due to the appreciation of the Kwacha against foreign currencies.

This reduction may see cement prices coming down by as much as K21 per pocket, meaning the retail price per pocket could fetch around K119.

“We would like to inform the public and our esteemed customers that Lafarge Zambia Plc has reduced the price of cement between 5-10%. The decision to reduce the price is attributed to the recent appreciation of the Kwacha against major currencies as well as the positive outlook of national economic growth,” the cement manufacturer has stated.