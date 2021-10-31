LUSAKA BUSINESSMAN MIRACULOUSLY SURVIVES 7 BULLETS TO HIS HEAD

Lusaka ~ Sun, 31 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 58-year-old Lusaka businessman has sustained seven gunshot wounds on the left side of the face after robbers attacked him and got away with K50,000 and US$300.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said in a statement that Goodward Mulubwa also sustained 10 Gunshot wounds on the left shoulder and a cut on the right forefinger among others.

Me Hamoonga said the incident happened yesterday around 23 hours.

“Police received a report of Aggravated Robbery in which the victim is male Goodward Mulubwa age 58 of house number 61 Twin Palm Road, Kabulonga. He reported that five criminals armed with an AK 47 rifle and two pistols attacked him and robbed him of Fifty Thousand Kwacha (K50,000) and Three Hundred United States Dollars ($300),” he said.

“Apart from that the victim sustained 10 Gunshot wounds on the left shoulder, a cut on the right forefinger, two cuts on the back of the head, seven gunshot wounds on the left side of the face and five gunshot wounds on the right arm.”

Mr Hamoonga states that police are investigating the matter to bring to book the criminals who were wearing masks.