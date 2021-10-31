PRONOUNCEMENTS VS FULFILLMENT

By Elijah Temboh

President Hakainde Hichilema’s ascension to power was purely based on rhetorics and because he attached the immediate timeframe to most of his promises.

One can’t be surprised that most people have already lost hope in the President despite ruling for less than three months. None of all the campaign promises have been fulfilled and his main excuse was that they were still using the PF budget.

Now that the UPND/ IMF driven budget that most people were looking forward to seeing was announced on Friday, it is important that we point out at some rhetorics and it seems this government will keep over-promising while little efforts for fulfilment of those promises are done.

The minister just announced K173 billion uncoherent budget to the nation. And among the notables is an increase in CDF allocation from K1.6million to K25.7 million.

To me, this pronouncement is just political. Take for example, the PF was like a husband who used to itemize a monthly budget to his wife like; rent K500, Chicken K100, Sugar K100, School fees K200.

Then the UPND in trying to look wise as a new husband, they come and say the monthly budget for household goods has been increased from K200 to K900. In actual sense, they have just added up the figures. Some responsibilities which fell under certain ministries have been moved and they are now under CDF and they had a certain percentage allocation which has been added to CDF.

Some Ministries have seen a reduction in shares such as Health from 8.1% to 8.0%, Education from 11.5% to 10.4% , Social Protection from 4.0% to 3.6%, Defense from 4.7% to 4.4%, Public Order and Safety from 2.6% to 2.0%.

Let us not be fooled like cadres. They claim that coffers are empty so where do you think that unreasonable increment was going to come from?

Look at the PAYE threshold increment. From K4, 000 to K4, 500, the difference is only K500. Ask yourselves WHY not K8, 000 or K10, 000? They have exercised some cautions here because it requires immediate implementation and the government is directly held accountable otherwise if it was difficult to hold them accountable on this one, they could have pegged it at either K8, 000 or K10, 000. But to avoid being exposed, they have fairly and soberly done this. Now look at the percentage rate at which the one who gets above K6,900 will be taxed at, it’s so unfair.

On the 30, 000 teachers and about 11, 400 health workers, it’s a good pronouncement but it is a rhetoric simply because there is no money in the coffers. Even if they don’t implement this, they will not be exposed because it will be very difficult for us to tell whether the number recruited is true or false.

The other dark side of this budget is that the UPND plans to partly finance it using a $4.3bn debt just in 2022. What will be the total debt in 5 years time? The amount is likely to double the figure the PF borrowed in 10 years.

I’m very disappointed that the whole lot of UPND, including the President who is an economist, had to ask for help from IMF and the World Bank to prepare such a budget. I thought it was going to be a WOW type of a thing as the Finance Minister had put it kanshi AWE…Next time consult Mr Sean Tembo, he can help you do much better.

Thank you