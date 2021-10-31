I STARTED MY BUSINESS WITH K10 CAPITAL – YOUNG PHIROZ

Meet Emmanuel Nkole, owner of Young Phiroz!

“Dream big, Stay Positive, Work hard and enjoy the journey,” he says.

I am Zambian citizen by the name of Emmanuel Nkole, popularly known as YOUNG PHIROZ

I was born on the 25th of December 199.. in Mpika, Northern Province in a family of 8, being the second from the last. I started my primary school at Chibwa Community School in Mpika district of Northern Province Zambia from 1996 to 2001.

I then went to Luchembe basic school were I underwent my junior secondary school from 2002 to 2003, in mpika. Thereafter, I went to mipka secondary school were I underwent my 10th to 12th grade till 2006. Despite being at school by that time, I also assisted my elder brother in running his business.

After completing my senior secondary school level, my dreams were to study accountancy or mechanical engineering, but due to financial problems, my parents were unable to afford for my tertiary level. In 2007 I decided to travel to Lusaka to look for employments so that I could raise money for my education.

After I came to Lusaka, I started staying with my friends whilst looking for jobs, unfortunately none was found. The same friends of mine that I came to stay with were selling plastic bags for a living. So I decided to join them in the sale of plastic bags in city market. The whole year in 2007, I sold plastic bags and saved every profit I made from it. I started with a capital of K10, 000 old currency by then, now being K10 rebased. The business was okay though it had some challenges such that it was difficult for me to gain trust from customers because they would think as if you are a thief and want to steal from them.

I accepted the challenges because it’s known that everyone that sells plastic bags is considered to be a thief even by now that’s just the mindset that people have towards plastic sellers. But I didn’t give up because I knew what I wanted in life and I had faith that the outcome was going to be ok.

In 2008, I managed to own a ‘ka ntemba’ popularly called (chi gulu gulu) in the same market (city market) which was very ok for me. The challenge I faced while I owned a ka ntemba were that.; I would wake up as early as 04:00hrs and by 05:00hrs I would be in the market to make displays and sell abit, then by 07: 00hrs we used to pack all our goods because the city council were not allowing street vendors and then we only got to sell again at 17:30hrs after the council knock off. That was a big challenge because of the hours in between 7:00hrs to 17:30hrs that we roamed around city market without selling and during rainy season I had no shelter which also became a challenge.

Later at the end of 2008, I managed to open up a container shop from my little savings which was the best thing in my life, While on the container shop, I again faced some challenges of rental payments to the owner of the container cause when I was on the chi gulu gulu I only used to pay a small amount to the council.

At the end of 2009, I managed to open up my first shop which I named YOUNG PHIROZ GENERAL DEALERS in city market. And by this it was my dream come true. The first challenge I faced after owing my first shop was rentals, from a container that I paid for a fair charge to a shop that I started paying a huge amount of money.

Secondly the capital became a challenge because the shop needed to be stocked with more goods from time to time. Thirdly the workers started increasing in number then looking at the status I was in, I then decided to get a loan from Finca which was to be paid back in 12 months’ time. Within 3 months, life and business stability changed to normal than before. And I managed to pay the whole amount within the estimated period of time through God’s grace and guidance.

The other challenges I faced were that I started working with different people who had different motives and visions towards the business working setup. At times I would find myself in a situation where by I would send somebody for orders and that person would go just like that and never shows up again with the goods or the money. Others will get paid then the following day never shows up for work without informing me about the reason towards that which also was a challenge to look for a replacement on that person’s position and others never understood customer relationship, they never knew how to respond to their needs in a proper manner and it contributed to the challenges.

In 2010, my business was much stable compared to the previous year with less challenges. With that I managed to open another shop in 2011, within city market though it came as a challenge to manage two shops at once as a proprietor. But later adapted to it after few months.

In 2017, I decided to change the shopping strategy into a self-service store in mind of customers to be able to see and know what they are buying and that attracted more customers and it became the perfect movement for me and my business. And it made my business name to be known and recognized by a lot of customers, people within Lusaka and other provinces from then till now.

Many people may be wondering to why I employ young vibrant youths it’s because; many school leavers who are still waiting for their results and some despite not attending any school levels but have abilities to work. By doing so, better to employ them to make their mind busy and for others to raise money to further their education if at all they are willing to rather than been home, meeting different people with different behavior’s, background so as to that, I try to do so to reduce frustration, peer pressure and the likes that lead to destroying young youths lives and involving themselves in beer drinking, drug abuse, theft to mention but a few. And also to help all those that have a vision of owing their own business I do teach them so that they can learn from me and be encouraged from my background.

It’s not by obtaining PHDs, Degrees or Diplomas that make up life perfect. Hard work, self-discipline, perseverance, focus, patience and God’s guidance is what brings out the perfection in a person for a better tomorrow.

Always remember that in every business there are ups and downs and as an entrepreneur you have to expect uncertainties that include damages, no business for a day or 2 or even for a month, less profit and more loses, even if the wind blows you backwards, just stand still and firm knowing such are expectations in business management.

Start from small to bigger dreams, from zero to hero and from grass to grace not forgetting the almighty’s protection and guidance. From a plastic seller to a C.E.O of YOUNG PHIROZ GENERAL DEALERS, thank you for the pain it made me raise my game, “DREAM CHASER”.

Special thanks goes to; The Almighty God for his endless love, guidance and protection, my dearest family, workers, friends , our suppliers, wholesalers and other supportive companies you the best !!! not forgetting our loving customers, thank you for your endless love and support.

Everyday feels like a starting point for us. Don’t just be a dreamer, be an achiever as well. Don’t say you will do it tomorrow, do it today and don’t say you will do it later, do it now because today is yesterday’s tomorrow. Do what you can in the amount of time called life.

God uplift’s those who humble themselves. Humble yourself before the lord and he will exalt you. Thank you.

 Proverbs 13:4

 Proverbs 12:24

 1Peter 5:6