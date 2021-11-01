AMOS CHANDA TO DRAG ACC TO COURT OVER “VIOLENT” INVASION OF HIS HOME AT NIGHT

Lusaka ~ Mon, 1 Nov 2021

Former State House press aide Amos Chanda has decided taken the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to court for violently invading his home in the night last week.

According to Mr Chanda, the law enforcement agency acted outside the law by searching some of his property in his absence.

“As early as 09:00 hours on Monday (today), I will approach the High Court with [a] view [to] taking the director general for the Anti-Corruption Commission before the bench,” Mr Chanda said.

“They pointed a gun at me and threatened to shoot me I am a law-abiding citizen.”