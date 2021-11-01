COP ACCUSED OF SHOOTING NSAMA NSAMA AND JOSEPH KAUNDA PLEADS NOT GUILTY

Lusaka ~ Mon, 1 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police constable Fanwell Nyundu has pleaded not guilty to shooting dead State prosecutor Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda, a UPND cadre, during a fracas in December last year.

Mr Nyundu, a 25-year-old officer of Matero Police camp, is facing two counts of murder.

He is accused of shooting dead Nsama and Joseph a few days before Christmas when President Hakainde Hichilema, as Opposition leader then, appeared for questioning at the police headquarters.

Mr Nyundu, who has been in custody for almost 10 months since murder is not bailable, appeared before Lusaka High Court Judge Joshua Banda and denied the charges.

The matter will resume on November 10, 2021 for trial.