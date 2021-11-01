COVID ADMISSIONS SHOOT UP

Lusaka ~ Mon, 1 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has disclosed that the country has recorded an increase in the number of Covid-19 admissions this week as compared to last week.

However, Ms Masebo said the Ministry recorded a total of 100 new cases of COVID-19 last week, two deaths and 131 recoveries compared to 113 new cases, one death and 162 recoveries the previous week.

The Minister said this in a statement issued to the media today.

“Zambia last week recorded a total of 100 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 131 recoveries compared to 113 new cases, one death and 162 recoveries the previous week,” she said.

“This represents a 12% reduction in new cases compared to the previous week. Unfortunately, we saw an increase in the number of new admissions, with 17 total new admissions recorded compared to seven the previous week.”

Ms Masebo also disclosed that the country recorded five new Covid-19 cases out of the 1,681 tests conducted countrywide.

For the second consecutive day, the Minister said the country has not record any new Covid-19 related deaths in 24 hours.

She said the Ministry discharged 15 patients.

Commenting on the vaccination program, Mrs Masebo said the Ministry administered 2,198 doses of Johnson and Johnson, 594 Dose 1 and 194 Dose 2 AstraZeneca and 121 Doses of Sinopharm in the last 24 hours.