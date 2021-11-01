FEMALE STUDENT AND 3 MEN CHARGED WITH MURDER OF DR MWENGWE PLEAD NOT GUILTY

Lusaka ~ Mon, 1 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 23-year-old student of Lusaka and three men accused of killing veterinary Doctor Evans Mwape Mwengwe have pleaded not guilty.

Doris Nduba, 23, a student of Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area, Kenani Jere, 23, Keegan Zulu, 38 who are businessmen and Josat Tembo, 42, a mechanic, appeared for plea before Lusaka High Court judge Joshua Banda.

Dr Mwengwe reportedly went missing in June this year as he traveled from Kabwe to Lusaka on the evening of June 10 and his partially burnt body was discovered two days later.

A few days later, police arrested the trio for the alleged murder of Dr Mwengwe who is said to given them a lift from Kabwe to Lusaka between June 10 and 12, 2021.

The accused stole the deceased’s Mercedes Benz, ML320 registration No. BAB 2838 valued at USD14, 500, Infinix phone worth K5,000, Macbook laptop valued at K23,800, and two bags of maize worth K300.

The accused are also charged with aggravated robbery which they have denied committing.

The accused were committed to the High Court on March 5, 2021 by Lusaka magistrate, Felix Kaoma after he received instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Trial has been set for November 9.