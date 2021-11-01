KWACHA WEAKENS BY 3% IN OCTOBER



Lusaka ~ Mon, 1 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Kwacha last month lost value against the US dollar to close the month at K17.27, 3% weaker than its opening level at K16.79.

“The easing was underpinned by scarce US dollar liquidity conditions coupled with increased demand on the back of a recovery in economic activity,” a market update by FNB has stated.

According to the experts, quarterly tax receipts earlier in the month momentarily halted the easing but were insufficient to reverse the trend.

“The ZAR/ZMW seesawed between gains and losses in response to volatile activity in the USD/ZAR space through Friday,” it stated.