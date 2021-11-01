NEW DAWN GOVT SHOULDN’T DISCARD THE GOOD PF DID – MCHOMBO

Mambwe ~ Mon, 1 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

ANGLICAN Diocese of Eastern Zambia Bishop William Mchombo says the new dawn government should not discard the good that the former regime did.

Bishop Mchombo said he was happy for the smooth transition of power.

He was speaking during the 5th Diocesan Thanksgiving Sunday at St Luke’s Cathedral in Msoro area of Mambwe district.

Bishop Mchombo congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema and Malambo MP Peter Phiri on their election.

“Accept our congratulations for being elected MP for Malambo. Convey our congratulations to President Hakainde Hichilema as well. We give glory and thanks to God for the smooth transition of power from the PF Government to the UPND Government. This is in no small measure to the former Government through the former President Edgar Lungu to concede defeat and magnanimous enough to congratulate the new team. This is unique to Zambia. Leadership is a relay race. There comes a time to pass on the baton to the next participant who should build on what the other person did. It is our prayer, Guest of Honour that the new government will not discard the good that the former regime did. The church will remain in critical solidarity with the new government,” he said.

Bishop Mchombo advised leaders to be open minded.

“Leaders should take advice; leaders should listen to the people. For example, my position, I should not think that I am the only person who is knowledgeable and no one can tell me anything. When you are given a privilege to serve, other people will come to give you advice, you should be open! Listen, what are the people saying. If you listen to advice, then you are going to do well,” he said.

Eastern Province minister Peter Phiri said the increased CDF will also help to create jobs for the youths.

“We need to register youth groups and women cooperatives. No one will come from outside to come and construct CDF funded projects but the local people,” he said.

Phiri said the introduction of free education as one way of fulfilling the campaign promises.