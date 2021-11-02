CHOIR MASTER COMMITTED TO HIGH COURT FOR SENTENCING FOR DEFILING A SIX-YEAR-OLD

Mazabuka ~ Tue, 2 Nov 2021

The Mazabuka Magistrate Court has committed a man of Magoye to the High Court for sentencing after he defiled a six year old girl.

Byta FM Mazabuka Staffer reports that Obrian Sinene, aged 38 – a Choirmaster of the Seventh Day Adventist is charged with one count of defilement contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

According to court records, the mother to the victim found her daughter with blood, sperm stains and a cut on her private parts.

During trial, the medical doctor testified before court that there was forced penetration.

In delivering judgement in a fully packed court, the Magistrate committed the accused person to the High Court for sentencing, saying the state had proven the accused guilty, reports Byta FM.