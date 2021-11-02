ZAMTEL SUES LUSAMBO

Lusaka ~ Tue, 2 Nov 2021

ZAMTEL has sued Kabushi Member of Parliament BOWMAN LUSAMBO for failure to pay rentals for a house in Ndola.

ZAMTEL has told the court that Mr. LUSAMBO has become a problematic tenant and that the company does want him to continue as its tenant.

The Company is also demanding 590,000 Kwacha exclusive of withholding tax which Mr. LUSAMBO has not allegedly paid despite been reminded.

This is according to the Affidavit in Support of originating notice of motion filed in the High Court, reports ZNBC.