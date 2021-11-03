ACC INTERCEPTS AND SEIZES 47 MUKULA-LADEN TRUCKS



Lusaka ~ Wed, 3 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Anti-corruption Commission has intercepted and seized 47 trucks loaded with Mukula tree logs enroute to neighboring Namibia and Zimbabwe, with unknown final destinations.

24 Trucks were intercepted in Mongu on 22nd October, enroute to Walvis bay, Namibia, while 23 Trucks were intercepted in Chirundu on 27th October enroute to Zimbabwe through Chirundu Border.

The 47 trucks were found to have no required documentation to transport the Mukula logs.

The Mukula, which was being ferried by Trucks belonging to ACK General Suppliers was seized by the Commission, together with the Trucks, in accordance with Section 58 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Investigations into the illegal harvesting and transportation of Mukula by some suspected politically exposed persons are still ongoing.

This is according to a statement issued by Anti-Corruption Commission Spokesperson Queen Chibwe.