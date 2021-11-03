CBU WORK STOPPAGE STILL ON, ENTERS DAY 4 AS UNION ASKS GOVT TO INTERVENE



Kitwe ~ Wed, 3 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The work stoppage at Copperbelt University has continued, entering day 4 today.

The continued work stoppage follows the failed negotiations for improved conditions of service as management did not offer any increase in emoluments when negotiations resumed on Tuesday.

Copperbelt University Academics Union (CBUAU) Deputy Secretary General Dr. Kabaso Musonda has asked Government to intervene.

He said government should ensure that CBU is given a management that is able to effectively run the university affairs.

Dr. Musonda said the Zero percent offered to workers during the Collective Bargaining negotiations is a sign that CBU management failed to plan for its workers.

“The failure to plan for the workers by management is leading to the current stand-off and work stoppage that will sustain until a favorable response is provided,” said Dr. Musonda.