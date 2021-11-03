JUDGE THROWS OUT PETITION AGAINST JAY JAY

Chipata ~ 3 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lusaka Judge Ruth Chibbabuka has dismissed a petition in which losing Petauke Central UPND candidate Samson Phiri had petitioned the election of Emmanuel Banda.

Judge Chibbabuka, who was sitting in Chipata today, dismissed the matter after Mr Phiri failed to comply with the court order to amend the notice of withdrawal.

Mr Banda said he is happy that the matter has come to an end.

Mr Banda polled 32 534 while Mr Phiri who came out third polled 1 395 votes.