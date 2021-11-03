NATIONAL CENSUS POSTPONED AGAIN

Lusaka ~ Wed, 3 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Government has for the second time postponed the national census of housing and population.

The exercise which was scheduled for 2020 was put off to this year due to funding challenges and again, the government, through Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa, has announced today.

“Zambia’s Sixth National Census was planned to take place in August 2020 but was postponed to 2021 due to funding challenges. There were also delays in two critical pre-Census processes, namely; Mapping and Listing; and, the Pilot Census. Mapping and Listing involves a Census of all physical structures in the country, including housing and non-housing buildings. Mapping was subsequently conducted and completed in September 2020, while the Pilot Census, which is a dress rehearsal to the main Census, was eventually conducted in December 2020,” Mr Nkulukusa said.

“This pre-Census process helps to ensure that every person living in Zambia, is counted during the main Census. The main Census was scheduled to commence on Monday, 1st November 2021 and end on Sunday, 28th November 2021. Regrettably, critical preparatory activities such as procurement of Census materials and equipment, country-wide publicity, and recruitment and training of Census staff, are yet to be undertaken. Further, the Ministry of Finance and National Planning is scheduled to engage the Ministry of General Education, a critical stakeholder in availing infrastructure for training of Census personnel.”

He said in due course, the Minister of Finance will issue a new Statutory Order to announce the revised dates for the national Census.

“To facilitate full preparedness by the Zambia Statistics Agency, the Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, reiterates the postponement of the main Census to 2022 (The Statistics Act – Act No. 13 of 2018 – The Statistics Order {National Census} {Revocation}, 2021). The announcement was also made in the budget statement on Friday 29th October, 2021. The Minister will, in due course, issue a new Statutory Order to announce the revised dates for the national Census,” Mr Nkulukusa said.

“The Government desires a Census that will meet not only the country’s requirements but also one which is conducted according to international standards. The postponement of the national Census to 2022 has created room for elevated consultations with stakeholders and will facilitate adequate administrative arrangements to ensure success of the exercise. Zambia has consistently conducted Censuses since independence in 1964. The last Census was held in October 2010. It was the fifth national Census of population. Previous Censuses were conducted in 1969, 1980, 1990 and 2000.”