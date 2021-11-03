PF SAYS 2022 BUDGET IS A HOAX

Lusaka ~ Wed, 3 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Patriotic Front (PF) vice president Given Lubinda has rubbished the 2022 National Budget, which is the UPND’s first budget, presented in Parliament last Friday by Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Msokotwane.

Speaking at a briefing at the party secretariat in Lusaka today, Mr Lubinda said the budget is a hoax in its entirety, an illusion and retrogressive.

He also said that the budget is a breach of the fundamental campaign promises upon which the UPND was voted and against the poor.

“From the outset let me state that the budget in its entirety is a hoax as it is not correct, secondly it is an illusion as it is not tenable, thirdly it is a façade or a deception as it hides the real intention of its authors and fourthly it is retrogressive as it brings back the many gains that have been achieved, fifthly, it is a breach of the fundamental campaign promises upon which the UPND was voted and sixthly and most importantly it is pro-capital and against the poor,” Mr Lubinda said.

He alleged that budget has a discrepancy of K37bn on the expenditure side and wondered why such an expenditure is hidden.

Mr Lubinda also charged that the UPND proposes to grow the budget from K119bn in 2021 to K 173bn in 2022 representing an increase of 45% and yet they have proposed increases in consumption and reductions in revenue such as the Mineral Royalty Tax, corporate Tax, and customs duties.

“As though this is not enough they have decided to utilise a onetime revenue stream in the form of the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) of $1.2bn to finance recurrent expenditure,” he said.

“We challenge the UPND government to explain how these recurrent expenditures to be financed by this one-time gift shall be paid in 2023 and subsequent years. Has anyone assured them that this gift shall be perennial? We would like to ask the UPND Government how SDR which is meant to be balance of payment support can be transformed into budget support? As far as we know SDR can only be sued to finance foreign exchange payments outside the country after the government has provided the kwacha equivalent to the Central Bank. As you can see this is an illusionary budget which cannot be implemented.”

Mr Lubinda said there is no cost item that is more widely discussed in the 2022 budget than the Constituency Development Fund.

He however said this was poor dramatics attempting to deceive MPs and the general citizenry that there will introduce fiscal decentralisation.

“It does not happen like magic – that you get power from the centre and immediately send it to the most peripheral of the development hierarchy. Secondly reading the budget speech critically you will realise that the central government is simply abdicating on its development responsibilities and its fiduciary responsibility,” Mr Lubinda said.

He wondered what will happen with K25.7m and with increased scope if spending K1.6m was such a time consuming process marred with irregularities as have been reported by the Auditor General’s reports.

Meanwhile, the PF has directed its MPs to educate the New Dawn Administration on the history and rationale of the CDF.

“Now that MPs are going to superintend over and get directly involved in the implementation of government projects who shall perform the oversight function? This move is contradictory to the dictum of separation of power and must be stopped to curtail the intentions of diluting effectiveness of Parliament in its oversight role,” Mr Lubinda said.