PHARMACIST DISAGREES WITH MUJAJATI OVER SAVLON, HE SAYS IT’S SAFE FOR WOMEN TO USE ON PRIVATE PARTS

Dr. Mujajati and Daniel Kabani face-off over Savlon…

TWO Renowned Medical personnel in Lusaka faced off with differing opinions over the safety of women using Savlon to clean their private parts.

Dr. Mujajati responded to a live video shared online by a Vicky Malo, encouraging women to use Savlon to clean their private parts.

In responding, Dr. Mujajati wrote, ” I have seen someone encouraging ladies to use Savlon to clean their private parts… It is not safe, if you feel the need to use such strong detergents, see a Doctor.”

Daniel Kabani responded to the Doctor’s posting stating that Chlorhexidine, the chemical contained in Savlon, is only dangerous when put in eyes or ears but is safe if used to clean private parts as it is used in cases of vaginal or oral infections.

The debate went as far as forcing the two to go live on their respective Facebook pages with each defending their stance on the safety of Chlorhexidine.

A few jabs could not be avoided however as the two exchanged words.

Dr Mujajati wrote, “Young man a grown man does not argue with (a) child. Bees do not waste time trying to convince houseflies why honey is better than feaces”.

Kabani responded by stating that science must be based on facts and has no room for emotions, “let us not mislead the public where drugs are concerned, the pharmacist remains the ultimate authority”.

It was left to the public to judge who, between the two, was right over the Safety of Chlorhexidine as they took time to air their views in the comment sections of the two Facebook pages.

The question however remains unanswered whether Savlon is safe or not. What are your thoughts about Savlon and its private part use?

By Patrick Sinonge

Concerned Lusaka resident.