UPND WILL BORROW 5 TIMES MORE THAN PF DID – MP

Lusaka ~ Wed, 3 Nov 2021

SOME Members of Parliament (MPs) are wondering how the new government will manage to borrow $4.3 billion within a few months of being in power.

Leader of Opposition Brian Mundubile said the UPND government is likely to borrow five times more than the PF regime in a few months of being in office.

Debating the 2022 national budget yesterday, Mr Mundubile said the PF administration carried forward $1.9 billion debt from the MMD regime and borrowed about $11 billion in 10 years.

He said the UPND, then in opposition, used the scenario to campaign against the PF yet they’re planning on borrowing more.

“We can only imagine what will happen in the next five years. They (UPND) said the borrowing reached ceiling for borrowing, so where have they found the room to borrow?” Mr Mundubile asked.