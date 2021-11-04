MOST GOVERNMENT JOBS ARE BEING DONE BY UNQUALIFIED PEOPLE BECAUSE OF CORRUPTION – CATHOLIC BISHOP

Lundazi ~ Thur, 4 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

CATHOLIC Diocese of Chipata Bishop George Lungu has complained that most jobs are done by unqualified people because of corruption.

Bishop Lungu says there should be transparency in the recruitment of people.

He said some young people were telling him that they needed to pay K4 000 for interviews which was not possible on their part.

Bishop Lungu was speaking during a church service in Mwase area of Lundazi District.

“I am talking about intelligent but poor children who are qualified but have no jobs. Now because of corruption and unknown connections, most jobs are done by people who are not educated. Most jobs are done by people who are not educated but went to those positions because of corruption. This is the reason some people die in hospitals because they cannot be operated on properly. How can they conduct an operation when they are not properly educated in this field? Corruption kills people, sometimes a teacher can be in class but there is nothing that they know,” he said.

Bishop Lungu said in some instances people find jobs while they are still in college while well qualified people are jobless and are in the village killing mice.

“These things must come to a stop, even this same employment those who went into certain jobs using the window they should also come out using the same window and join the queue. This is justice, so that you assess who qualifies and who doesn’t qualify. There are a lot of people who are in jobs but they are not supposed to be on those jobs. We want our people to be helped adequately,” he said.

Lundazi Member of Parliament Brenda Nyirenda commended the people of Lundazi for voting for her.

Nyirenda said she was happy with the counsel from the church and the bishop.

She also donated K8 000 to Mwase Catholic parish which has clocked 8 years of existence.