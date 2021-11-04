“LEAVE THE VAGINA ALONE”, SENIOR GYNECOLOGIST AND SPECIALIST OBSTETRICIAN TELLS WOMEN

“If it’s not broken, don’t mend it… The case of Savlon”

Dr Teddy Andrew Mulenga, a specialist obstetrician and gynecologist has supported Dr Aaron Mujajati in discouraging women against the use of Savlon to clean their private parts.

A bitter disagreement between renowned Dr Aason Mujajati and some pharmacists yesterday ensued on social media as the latter made statements to the effect that there was nothing wrong with using Savlon to clean the vagina.

Dr Mulenga had to weigh in via this article below shared with us:

“Savlon is an antiseptic and it’s use is on bare unbroken skin. It never should be used in open wounds or in wound dressing. It’s useful for sanitising the skin before operation or injection. Or it can be used to clean the Perineum and Vulva during Vaginal examination. The Vagina is not skin ,it’s lined by mucosa. The vagina has a slightly acidic taste, it’s pH is slightly acidic.

Reasons why you should not insert any thing that is an active substance…

1. It may change the natural pH

2.It may reduce the natural flora that is protective to you. You may be prone to vaginal infections

3.The substance may irritate your inside leading to inflammations

4.The Vagina is self cleansing

5.If you notice a foul smell visit a Dr, Savlon is not the solution. Leave the citadel alone!”