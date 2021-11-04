LUNDAZI MALE NURSE BEATS PATIENT TO DEATH

Lundazi ~ Thur, 4 Nov 2021

A male nurse of Lundazi District Hospital has allegedly beaten to death a patient who was admitted to the same hospital I apparently for using vulgar language.

According to reports, 57-year-old Charles Mazyopa was prompted to beat up Christopher Theo, 32, of Diwa Township after the patient started using vulgar language in the male ward of the newly opened Lundazi district hospital.

Sadly, after the beating, Mr Theo died, according to Crown TV.