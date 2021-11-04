NEW DAWN GOVT PROMISES TO CLEAR ALL PROBLEMS AT ZNBC

Lusaka ~ Thur, 4 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Government has promised that it will do everything possible to ensure that challenges at the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) are given the necessary attention.

Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda said this when she met the Zambia Union of Broadcasters and other Information Disseminators (ZUBID) officials led by their president Victor Mukungu.

The chief government spokesperson said her Ministry is aware of the need to quickly address operational and other challenges such as staff welfare at the institution.

The Minister said this is important if the national broadcaster is to regain the lost public confidence and staff morale.

The Minister assured the union officials that her office stands ready to engage with them as a way of finding solutions to the many challenges facing ZNBC.

“I want to assure you that I am aware of the various challenges at ZNBC and that like yourselves I am concerned and want those challenges addressed in the quickest possible time,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mukungu said the national broadcaster is currently at its lowest and that a lot of work needs to be done to improve the situation.

Mukungu said this why his union is happy that government decided to dissolve the ZNBC board.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by the Ministry’s Public and Media Relations Unit.