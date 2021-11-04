PUBLIC SERVANTS RETIRED ON TRIBAL, POLITICAL GROUNDS TO BE REINSTATED

Lusaka ~ Thur, 4 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government says it will reinstate all public servants who were retired on grounds of political, tribal or any other unfair grounds.

Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa said the said employees who wish to be reinstated should send their appeal letters to the Permanent Secretary for Public Service Management Division for consideration.

In a statement, Mr Kangwa said those that have already submitted appeal letters to Ministries, Provinces and other government and receipt of the letters has been acknowledged by the Public Service Management Division should not resubmit.

He said the closing date for receiving the appeals is 12th November this year.