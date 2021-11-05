OUR CORRUPTION AND ASSET RECOVERY FIGHT IN FULL GEAR, YOU’LL SEE RESULTS SOON – HH

London ~ Fri, 5 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema has assured that his government has made headway in its corruption and asset recovery fight.

In a Facebook post after he met Zambian citizens in London, President Hichilema said results of their efforts will soon begin to show.

”We assured them that the corruption and asset recovery fight is in full gear. Soon results will begin to show,” he stated.

He also told the Zambian citizens that they are welcome home any time.

“Home is where the heart is. They may have left for many reasons but they are citizens and have an equal stake in the country. We assured our brothers and sisters out there that we are determined and reigning in the economy so that we create space and opportunities for all,” he stated.

“We equally stated that come January, 2022, none of them will be sending school fees to children from Grade 1 to Grade 12 back home in Zambia for school because that is our job now but we encouraged them that the resources they raise since the responsibility of taking less privileged and orphans to school has been passed onto us, their income should be invested back home.”

He said Zambians have to rebuild and grow the country together.

”On their part, they have committed to be Ambassadors to sell Zambia’s potential in the UK and Europe at large. Economic diplomacy is very important and while on this journey, we have made sure that this is top on the agenda,” President Hichilema stated.

”It’s not magic but methodical, systematic and one button after another and eventually Zambia will no longer be a landlocked Nation but land-linked and will be turned into a production and processing point for goods in transit and out of it, we shall earn revenue for our people… We are one Zambia! One Nation and one people! God bless you our people in the diaspora.”