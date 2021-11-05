Daka, Sakala Headline Chipolopolo Call Ups for Mauritania Game

Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi has named 27 bullets for the back-to-back Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mauritania and Tunisia.

Zambia hosts Mauritania on November 13 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka before trekking away to Tunis for the concluding Group B match three days later.

Chambeshi and Technical Advisor Aljosa Asanovic have named 12 foreign based players that include the Britain based trio of Patson Daka (Leicester City), Enock Mwepu (Brighton) and Fashion Sakala and the Sweden domiciled Edward Chilufya and Emmanuel Banda who are on the books of Djurgardens).

Others from the European legion are Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula) and Lubambo Musonda (Horsens).

On the African continent, Chambeshi has summoned Clatous Chama (RS Berkane), Rally Bwalya (Simba), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe), Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune United) and Mwenya Chibwe (Baroka).

Chambeshi has settled for a host of in-form local players that also include promising talents like Miguel Chaiwa of Shamuel who captains the Zambia under-17 and Jack Ngulube from Green Buffaloes is.

The team will enter camp on Sunday with foreign based players expected to trickle in on Monday.

Tunisia tops Group B on 10 points while Equatorial Guinea has seven with Zambia in third with four. At the tail-end is Mauritania with one point.

Tickets for the match are on sale across Shoprite outlets via Computicket and are fetching K30 (South and North Wing), K50 (East Wing), K70 (West Wing) and K250 (VIP).

The match will kick-off at 15:00 hours on Saturday (November 13, 2021).

(GOALKEEPERS)

Gregory Sanjase (Zesco United), Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune United-RSA), Cyril Chibwe (Baroka FC-RSA)

(DEFENDERS)

Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya (both Red Arrows), Solomon Sakala, Simon Silwimba (both Zesco United), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Miguel Chaiwa (Shamuel), Jack Ngulube (Green Buffaloes), Isaac Shamujompa (Zanaco), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DRC)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Dickson Chapa, Spencer Sautu, Kelvin Kampamba (all Zesco United), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Edward Chilufya, Emmanuel Banda (both Djurgardens-Sweden), Lubambo Musonda (Horsens-Denmark), Clatous Chama (RS Berkane-Morocco), Enock Mwepu (Brighton-England), Rally Bwalya (Simba SC-Tanzania)

(STRIKERS)

Fashion Sakala (Rangers-Scotland), Patson Daka (Leicester-England), Moses Phiri (Zanaco), Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia)