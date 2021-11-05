KITWE COUNCIL OPENS DOCKET AGAINST PEOPLE DEMARCATING LAND AT CHIMWEMWE CEMETERY

Kitwe ~ Fri, 5 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Kitwe City Council has opened a docket against people trespassing on and demarcating land in Chimwemwe East Cemetery.

Council Public Relations Officer Tamara Mwanza said in a statement issued to the media today that the Local Authority is offering K1000 cash reward for any person who makes a report to police leading to successful conviction of a trespasser.

Ms Mwanza said the Authority has been receiving reports of unscrupulous people demarcating the cemetery land unlawfully.

She appealed to members of the public to alert Zambia Police if they see anyone demarcating land, destroying tomb stones and constructing any structures on the said cemetery.

“Kitwe City Council would like to inform members of the public that a docket OB 5877 has been opened at Mindolo Police Station following incidents of trespassing on burial places in Chimwemwe East contrary to section 130 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia as read together with section 38 of the Code,” she said.

Ms Mwanza disclosed that people engaging in such a vice commit a misdemeanour and are liable upon conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years or with a fine or with both.

“To this effect, the Local Authority is offering K1000 cash reward for any person who makes a report to police leading successful conviction of a trespasser.”