MAN LAST SEEN IN DRUNKEN STUPOR DROWNS IN MISISI’S NGWENYA DAM

Lusaka ~ Fri, 5 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 50-year-old man who was last seen in a drunken state in Misisi Compound yesterday has drowned in Ngwenya dam.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the body of Joseph Mulenga was found floating in the dam.

“Police in Lusaka’s Misisi compound received a report of drowning from M/Christopher Munda aged 20 involving a male identified as Joseph Mulenga aged 50 of kapoche area who was last seen on 4th November,2021 at around 16:30 hours in a drunken state near Ngwenya dam. Police visited the scene and found the dead body floating in Ngwenya dam and with the help of the fire brigade, the body was retrieved around 11:30 hours,” Mr Hamoonga stated.

He stated that the body of the deceased was intact with only bloody mucus coming from the nose.

“The deceased was later identified by his young brother Lovingstone Mubanga aged 43 of unknown house number in Kapoche area of Chawama compound. The body has since been taken to University Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial,” Mr Hamoonga stated.