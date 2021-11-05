RANDY KASAMA MAN DETAINED FOR GAZING AT NAKED FEMALE PUPILS

Kasama ~ Fri, 5 Nov 2021

Police in Kasama are investigating a case in which a 36 year old man of Mulenga Hills Township is alleged to have been gazing at pupils of Kasama Girls Secondary School who were bathing outside the ablution block.

Northern Province Police Commanding Officer Desmond Mwanza has confirmed the development to Mano News today and has identified the suspect as Pethias Mwamba Mulenga.

Mr. Mwanza has revealed that the suspect was yesterday around 05:20 hours found on a tree outside the school wall fence by a general worker gazing at the pupils who were bathing.

He adds that the suspect was apprehended by the worker and later handed to the police.

Mr. Mwanza has since disclosed that the suspect is currently in detention and is likely to be charged with indecent curiosity.