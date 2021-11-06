52-YEAR-OLD LUNDAZI WOMAN COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER BEING CAUGHT IN THE ACT BY HUBBY

Lundazi ~ Sat, 6 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 52-year-old woman of Lundazi district has committed suicide after she was allegedly found

committing adultery with another man by her husband.

Acting Eastern Province police commanding officer Davis Simwanza says the deceased Modester Kamanga of Chikweyeye farm hanged herself on an unknown date but between 1st and 4th November 2021.

Mr Simwanza said the body of the deceased was found hanging on a tree in the bush near her house.

He said the family members who were interviewed by the police revealed that the deceased was found committing adultery with another man by

her husband.

Mr Simwanza said the deceased later ran away from the family and was only discovered dead three days later.

He said police did not suspect any foul play and advised the family to bury the body which was in a decomposed state.