AMOS CHANDA, WIFE AND SISTER IN LAW PLEAD NOT GUILTY

Lusaka ~ Sat, 6 Nov 2021

Former special assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda his wife and sister-in-law pleaded not guilty to charges of using insulting language and obstruction of Anti-Corruption Commission officers during a recent search.

This is the matter in which Chanda, his wife Mable and his sister in-law Ruth are charged with use of insulting language and another count of obstruction.

Particulars of the offence in the first count are that Chanda, on October 27, in Lusaka did use insulting language on the officers from the ACC namely; Friday Tembo, William Chilufya and Christopher Siwakwi in due execution of their duty to which he said “you idiots, you criminals” and other words to that effect, conduct likely to give provocation to the said officers so as to cause the said officers to break the peace or commit an offence.

In the second count, particulars of the offence are that Mable and Ruth on the same day, jointly and whilst acting together did use insulting language repeatedly on the officers from the ACC namely Mbonyiwe Ndalameta, Lomtuzi Bili, Neta Kufekisa, Swithen Lusaka, Christopher Siwakwi, Friday Tembo, William Chilufya and Clement Chansa in due execution of their duty to which they said “ba**nyo,” “kuti nami donsa am*pe,” imwe ba*la ch*la ch*so,” “bakolwe meaning “va*as, I can pull your la*a, pe**s, monkeys” and other words to that effect, conduct likely to give provocation to the said officers so as to cause the said officers to break the peace or commit an offence.

In the third count, the trio on the same day, allegedly obstructed and delayed officers from the ACC lawful exercise of their duty to search house number 67 Elm road Woodlands, Lusaka by dishonestly stating that the keys to the bedrooms were with another person who had travelled out of town when in fact not.

During trial, ACC investigations officer William Chilufya told the court that his team, which was being supervised by Friday Tembo, were tasked to conduct searches at three different locations belonging to Chanda.

Chilufya also told the court that he received a phone call from Chanda asking him about what the search was all about.

He also narrated his encounter with Mable and Ruth who called him and his colleagues as grade 12s who are poorly paid and that they were looking for proper employment which they could offer them.

Trial in this matter continues.