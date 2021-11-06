DEC NABS LUSAKA BUSINESSMAN OVER THEFT AND MONEY LAUNDERING

Lusaka ~ Sat, 6 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested a Businessman for theft and money laundering activities involving over K500, 000. 00 contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Clement Kasonde Chiti, a male aged 51 of Kasuba Road in New Chilenje, has been arrested for theft of K537,628.50 which was credited into his bank account from a named Government Ministry.

The suspect withdrew the said funds and is believed to have purchased various items which include a Nissan Almera and other items which have since been seized by the Commission.

The suspect has been charged for theft contrary to section 278 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, and money laundering contrary to section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 as read with the Amendment Act No. 44 of 2010.



In a separate incident, the Commission in Lusaka has arrested and jointly charged James Banda a male aged 38 of Mandevu Compound and Adam Yusuf (Also known as Rodgers Shakalima) a male aged 35 of Emmasdale Site and Service for trafficking in 2.1 Kilograms of compressed cannabis.

The two were arrested at the premises of a named Transportation Company while trying to receive their parcel that was on a bus coming from South Africa.

Meanwhile the Commission in Central Province, has arrested Simon Chambo a male aged 41 of ChamboVillage in Munkachi area of Kabwe for trafficking in 23.5 Kilograms of Loose cannabis.

In Southern Province, the Commission has arrested Clayford Sindakubona, a male aged 34 of SejumbaVillage in Zimba District for trafficking in 11 Kilograms of loose cannabis.

The suspects are currently in police custody and will appear in court.

This is according to a statement issued by DEC Assistant Public Relations Officer Julie Mukumwa.