Vubwi ~ Sat, 6 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Vubwi have launched a manhunt for a 47-year-old Malawian who fled to his home country after raping his 19-year-old step daughter.

The suspect, Galaxy Zulu, committed the offence on October 31, 2021.

The incident occurred when the suspect’s wife was out in Southern Province to visit an ailing relative.