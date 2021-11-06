LOSS OF POWER SUPPLY IN PARTS OF THE COUNTRY DUE TO FAULTS – ZESCO

Lusaka ~ Sat, 6 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zesco Limited has said the loss of power supply being experienced around the country is due to faults.

The faults, according to Zesco, are a result of fallen tree branches after heavy rains.

“ZESCO Limited wishes to inform its customers and the public that the loss of power supply being experienced in parts of the country from Wednesday 3 November 2021 is due to faults on the main substations resulting from heavy rains.

The faults were caused by fallen tree branches and poles on our main lines,” it stated.

”A team of engineers immediately moved on site to rectify the faults and restoration of supply has since commenced. Normal supply to all affected customers will be systematically restored as quickly as possible. We advise the public to treat all supply lines as live to avoid any hazards. The inconvenience this has caused is deeply regretted.”