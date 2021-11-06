LUNDAZI MALE NURSE WHO BEAT UP PATIENT TO DEATH ARRESTED FOR MURDER

Lundazi ~ Sat, 6 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lundazi District have apprehended and detained a 57 year old male nurse in connection with the alleged murder of a patient.

The suspect, Charles Mazyopa, is alleged to have slapped Christopher Theo twice.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the incident.

“Police have apprehended and detained Charles Mazyopa aged 57, a male nurse of Lundazi District Hospital in connection with the allegedly murder of Christopher Theo aged 30 of Diwa Compound in Lundazi. Brief facts of the matter are that the deceased was admitted in hospital on 25th October, 2021 and 2nd November, 2021 the accused slapped the deceased twice,” Mr Hamoonga stated.

He stated that later, the deceased started bleeding through his nostrils and died after four hours.

Mr Hamoonga stated that arrangements are being made for exhumation by the state pathologist as the relatives had buried without a postmortem being done.

He stated that the matter was reported by the mother to the deceased, Selina Banda, aged 57 of the same address.

Police are still investigating the matter.