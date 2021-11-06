WE ARE SPENDING $21 MILLION MONTHLY ON FUEL SUBSIDIES – MUSOKOTWANE

Lusaka ~ Sat, 6 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government spends an average of US$ 21 million per month on fuel subsidies in Zambia.

He said government’s high expenditure on subsidies is because the price of fuel is high due to huge transportation costs.

“The country’s high pump price of fuel is, among other factors, mainly due to high transportation costs. The Government is now in the process of assessing various options for a cost efficient transportation system to ensure that fuel arrives in the country via the most cost efficient means, and benefits consumers,” Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said.