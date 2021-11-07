IF YOU’RE MISSING A RELATIVE, GO TO UTH TO IDENTIFY CRIMINALS – POLICE

Lusaka ~ Sun, 7 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have gunned down three armed criminals who wanted to stage an aggravated Robbery in Lusaka and have urged those missing relatives to visit UTH mortuary to identify the criminals.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the bandits were gunned down after a heavy exchange of fire as Police prevented the intended crime from taking place.

Two criminals managed to escape from police but a manhunt has been launched to capture them.

Police further recovered a motor vehicle and an AK 47 which criminals intended to use at a robbery in Lilanda compound on Saturday night.

Mr Hamoonga has since urged members of the community that might be missing their relatives to go to UTH mortuary to identify the criminals.

He said the police have drawn a battle line with the criminals and are under instructions to gun down all.

He warned criminals that Police will mercilessly kill them.