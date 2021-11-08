1,500 TEACHERS HAVE FAKE APPOINTMENT LETTERS – TSC

Lusaka ~ Mon, 8 Nov 2021

By Luyando Hamwaala

Investigations have revealed that over 1-thousand 5-hundred teachers, recruited by government, but are not on the payroll, have fake appointments letters.

The investigations, which have not yet been concluded, are being undertaken by the Teaching Service Commission.

Commission secretaryZachariah Luhanga has confirmed to ZNBC news in a telephone interview, saying the investigations follow complaints that some teachers are not on the payroll.

Mr. Luhanga says the matter has since been reported to the police, who are also conducting investigations in various parts of the country.

He has since called on all those with letters of appointment to report to the Ministry of Education or the commission to have them verified.