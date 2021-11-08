BALLY’S SELF-PRAISE BECOMING IRRITATING, SAYS KATEKA

Lusaka ~ Mon, 8 Nov 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

New Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka has said urged President Hakainde Hichilema to let the people do the praising, saying the seemingly unending finger pointing to failed past leadership whilst self-praising by the Head of State is becoming most irritating,

Following the trending “clique of thieves” remarks, Ms Kateka advised the Head of State to avoid statements that are subject to different interpretations.

She said the damage control statement issued by the President’s office added very little value to people’s understanding of the issue at hand.

“Our understanding is that the President is referring to the ‘tribalists and the hegemonists’ who have been feeding off public resources from Independence and who do not think that someone else can run a country better than them,” Ms Kateka said.

“While the President may have meant something else, most people believe that he said past presidents were a clique of thieves. The President should, as much as possible, avoid statements that are subject to different interpretations as is the case now. The damage control statement, issued by his office, added very little value to people’s understanding of the issue at hand.”

She said the statement was not one that will unify the country as it was instinctive, unmeasured and “emotional – unnecessarily firing up the anger of many.”

Ms Kateka advised the President to not only tone down but to guard his heart and that emotions must not be President Hichilema’s way of leadership.