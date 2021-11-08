YOUR HONOR, WE CAN’T FIND PAMELA GONDWE – ABSA

Lusaka ~ Mon, 8 Nov 2021

“Your honour, Pamela Gondwe is nowhere to be seen”, officers of ABSA Bank Zambia PLC, formerly Barclays Bank, have cried to the court.

Nabulanga Ntalasha, an ABSA official has told the court that despite their searching high and low in the hills of Kafue where Pamela was last known to live in C7 area, they had not managed to find even a trace of her wig.

Arising from the same, ABSA has asked the court to allow them to advertise Pamela in the newspapers so that she may reappear and pay for a mortgage loan of K271,000 that she got before stealing US$400,000, K250,000, 22,000 Euros and 1,200 British Pounds cash from the bank vault and disappearing off the land named after the Zambezi River.

ABSA has also suggested that, in the event that Pamela does not re-appear to pay her loan, they should be allowed to repossess a house in Lusaka that she offered as part of the mortgage, reports Kalemba.